How to Watch the JMU vs. Toledo Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The James Madison Dukes (1-0) take on the Toledo Rockets (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
JMU vs. Toledo 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Rockets put up an average of 73.0 points per game last year, 12.2 more points than the 60.8 the Dukes gave up.
- Toledo went 18-3 last season when allowing fewer than 69.6 points.
- Last year, the Dukes averaged 69.6 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 63.7 the Rockets gave up.
- JMU had an 18-4 record last season when scoring more than 63.7 points.
- The Dukes made 37.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points lower than the Rockets allowed to their opponents (39.5%).
- The Rockets shot at a 43.6% rate from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of the Dukes averaged.
JMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Eastern Mennonite
|W 104-31
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/8/2023
|Toledo
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|11/15/2023
|Longwood
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
