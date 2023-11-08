The James Madison Dukes (1-0) take on the Toledo Rockets (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

JMU vs. Toledo 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Rockets put up an average of 73.0 points per game last year, 12.2 more points than the 60.8 the Dukes gave up.

Toledo went 18-3 last season when allowing fewer than 69.6 points.

Last year, the Dukes averaged 69.6 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 63.7 the Rockets gave up.

JMU had an 18-4 record last season when scoring more than 63.7 points.

The Dukes made 37.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points lower than the Rockets allowed to their opponents (39.5%).

The Rockets shot at a 43.6% rate from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of the Dukes averaged.

JMU Schedule