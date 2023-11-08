In the upcoming game versus the Florida Panthers, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect John Carlson to find the back of the net for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will John Carlson score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlson stats and insights

Carlson has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Carlson's shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

