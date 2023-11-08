Jordan Poole and the rest of the Washington Wizards will be facing off versus the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 146-128 loss to the 76ers (his previous game) Poole produced 23 points and six assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Poole's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-106)

Over 19.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-122)

Over 3.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-114)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Hornets gave up 117.2 points per contest last season, 22nd in the NBA.

The Hornets were the 29th-ranked team in the league last season, allowing 46.2 boards per contest.

Giving up an average of 25.9 assists last year, the Hornets were the 19th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Hornets were the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Jordan Poole vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/27/2022 35 24 2 6 1 0 0 10/29/2022 36 24 2 4 4 1 2

