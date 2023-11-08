Wednesday's contest that pits the Drexel Dragons (0-0) against the Norfolk State Spartans (1-0) at Daskalakis Athletic Center has a projected final score of 62-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Drexel, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM on November 8.

The Spartans took care of business in their most recent outing 66-64 against William & Mary on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Norfolk State vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Norfolk State vs. Drexel Score Prediction

Prediction: Drexel 62, Norfolk State 57

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Norfolk State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Spartans outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game last season (scoring 61.6 points per game to rank 247th in college basketball while giving up 50.7 per outing to rank first in college basketball) and had a +361 scoring differential overall.

In conference play, Norfolk State averaged fewer points (58.6 per game) than it did overall (61.6) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Spartans scored 15.4 more points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (53.9).

Norfolk State conceded 45.2 points per game at home last season, and 56.5 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.