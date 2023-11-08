In the upcoming matchup against the Florida Panthers, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Rasmus Sandin to find the back of the net for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Rasmus Sandin score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Sandin stats and insights

Sandin is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.

Sandin has zero points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.0 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

