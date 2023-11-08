Rasmus Sandin and the Washington Capitals will play on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Florida Panthers. Looking to wager on Sandin's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Rasmus Sandin vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Capitals vs Panthers Game Info

Sandin Season Stats Insights

Sandin has averaged 22:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Sandin has yet to score a goal through 10 games this season.

Sandin has registered a point in one of 10 games playedthis season.

Sandin has had an assist in one of 10 games this year.

Sandin's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Sandin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sandin Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 10 Games 2 1 Points 0 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

