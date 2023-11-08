Will Tom Wilson Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 8?
Should you wager on Tom Wilson to score a goal when the Washington Capitals and the Florida Panthers meet up on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Wilson stats and insights
- Wilson has scored in three of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has an 11.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- On defense, the Panthers are conceding 32 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
