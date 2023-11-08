The Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) play the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network X

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hawks scored an average of 61.0 points per game last year, only 2.3 fewer points than the 63.3 the Cavaliers gave up to opponents.

Maryland-Eastern Shore went 7-9 last season when giving up fewer than 68.7 points.

Last year, the 68.7 points per game the Cavaliers averaged were 5.3 more points than the Hawks allowed (63.4).

Virginia had a 14-5 record last season when scoring more than 63.4 points.

Virginia Schedule