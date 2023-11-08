The Washington Wizards (1-5), on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Spectrum Center, will attempt to stop a four-game losing skid when visiting the Charlotte Hornets (2-4). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and MNMT.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wizards vs. Hornets matchup in this article.

Wizards vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT

BSSE and MNMT Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Wizards vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Wizards vs Hornets Additional Info

Wizards vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Hornets average 116.3 points per game (12th in the league) while allowing 121.7 per outing (27th in the NBA). They have a -32 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

The Wizards are being outscored by 11.5 points per game, with a -69 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.2 points per game (ninth in NBA), and allow 128.7 per outing (30th in league).

These two teams average a combined 233.5 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams allow 250.4 points per game, 9.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Charlotte has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Washington has covered three times in six chances against the spread this year.

Wizards and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +75000 +30000 - Hornets +75000 +30000 -

