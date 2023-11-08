Player prop bet options for LaMelo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and others are available when the Charlotte Hornets host the Washington Wizards at Spectrum Center on Wednesday (with opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Wizards vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and MNMT

BSSE and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Wizards vs Hornets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB 3PM 22.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: +100)

The 22.5-point prop total for Kuzma on Wednesday is 0.2 higher than his scoring average, which is 22.3.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 6.5).

Kuzma averages 1.7 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -106)

The 11.5-point total set for Tyus Jones on Wednesday is 2.2 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

Jones has averaged 6.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Jones' 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: +106)

The 20.5-point prop bet for Jordan Poole on Wednesday is 1.8 higher than his season scoring average (18.7).

Poole has picked up three assists per game, 1.5 fewer than Wednesday's prop bet (4.5).

He makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -135) 10.5 (Over: +116) 3.5 (Over: -143)

Ball has scored 14.3 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 11.2 points less than Wednesday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- six -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Ball's year-long assist average -- nine per game -- is 1.5 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (10.5).

Ball's two made three-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

