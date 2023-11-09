The Marshall Thundering Herd (0-0) play the George Mason Patriots (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.

George Mason Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

George Mason vs. Marshall 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Thundering Herd scored an average of 63.7 points per game last year, just 1.9 more points than the 61.8 the Patriots allowed.

Marshall went 14-2 last season when giving up fewer than 60.5 points.

Last year, the 60.5 points per game the Patriots recorded were only 0.7 more points than the Thundering Herd gave up (59.8).

George Mason went 12-4 last season when scoring more than 59.8 points.

