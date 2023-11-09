How to Watch the George Mason vs. Marshall Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Marshall Thundering Herd (0-0) play the George Mason Patriots (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET.
George Mason Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
George Mason vs. Marshall 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Thundering Herd scored an average of 63.7 points per game last year, just 1.9 more points than the 61.8 the Patriots allowed.
- Marshall went 14-2 last season when giving up fewer than 60.5 points.
- Last year, the 60.5 points per game the Patriots recorded were only 0.7 more points than the Thundering Herd gave up (59.8).
- George Mason went 12-4 last season when scoring more than 59.8 points.
George Mason Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Bowie State
|W 96-45
|EagleBank Arena
|11/9/2023
|Marshall
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ William & Mary
|-
|Kaplan Arena
|11/15/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|EagleBank Arena
