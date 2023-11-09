Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Giles County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST
We have 2023 high school football action in Giles County, Virginia this week, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Giles County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Giles High School at Grayson County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Independence, VA
- Conference: Mountain Empire
- How to Stream: Watch Here
