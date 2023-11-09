The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-0) battle the James Madison Dukes (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

James Madison vs. Kent State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

James Madison Stats Insights

  • The Dukes' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.7 percentage points higher than the Golden Flashes allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
  • Last season, James Madison had a 17-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 40.5% from the field.
  • The Dukes were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Flashes finished 91st.
  • The Dukes put up 14.6 more points per game last year (80.5) than the Golden Flashes allowed their opponents to score (65.9).
  • When it scored more than 65.9 points last season, James Madison went 18-5.

James Madison Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, James Madison scored 86.4 points per game last season, 11.5 more than it averaged away (74.9).
  • At home, the Dukes conceded 65.2 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than they allowed away (70.8).
  • Beyond the arc, James Madison drained fewer triples away (7.5 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.1%) than at home (38.5%) too.

James Madison Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Michigan State W 79-76 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/9/2023 @ Kent State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
11/12/2023 Howard - Atlantic Union Bank Center
11/17/2023 Radford - Atlantic Union Bank Center

