The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-0) host the James Madison Dukes (1-0) at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

James Madison vs. Kent State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kent, Ohio Venue: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Dukes Betting Records & Stats

Last season 14 of James Madison's games hit the over.

The Dukes had 17 wins in 33 games against the spread last season.

James Madison (17-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 64.5% of the time, 3.8% less often than Kent State (20-11-0) last year.

James Madison vs. Kent State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kent State 76.1 156.6 65.9 134 143.7 James Madison 80.5 156.6 68.1 134 147.5

Additional James Madison Insights & Trends

The Dukes' 80.5 points per game last year were 14.6 more points than the 65.9 the Golden Flashes gave up to opponents.

James Madison went 13-5 against the spread and 18-5 overall when it scored more than 65.9 points last season.

James Madison vs. Kent State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kent State 20-11-0 12-19-0 James Madison 17-11-0 14-14-0

James Madison vs. Kent State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kent State James Madison 15-0 Home Record 11-3 9-6 Away Record 8-6 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.4 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.9 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 2-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

