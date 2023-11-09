Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Norfolk County, Virginia this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Norfolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Booker T. Washington High School at Hopewell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9

7:00 PM ET on November 9 Location: Hopewell, VA

Hopewell, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Kecoughtan High School at Maury High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Granby High School at Nansemond River High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Suffolk, VA

Suffolk, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Colonial Heights High School at Lake Taylor High School