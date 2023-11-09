Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Norfolk County, Virginia this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

    • Norfolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Booker T. Washington High School at Hopewell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
    • Location: Hopewell, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Kecoughtan High School at Maury High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Norfolk, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Granby High School at Nansemond River High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Suffolk, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Colonial Heights High School at Lake Taylor High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Norfolk, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

