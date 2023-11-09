Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Scott County, Virginia this week? We've got the information.

    • Scott County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Marion Senior High School at Gate City High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 9
    • Location: Gate City, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    TBD at Rye Cove High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Duffield, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Chilhowie High School at Twin Springs High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Nickelsville, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

