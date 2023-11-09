Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Virginia Beach County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Virginia Beach County, Virginia this week, we've got you covered.
Virginia Beach County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Deep Creek High School at Green Run High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kempsville High School at Frank W. Cox High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem High School at Tallwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bayside High School at Indian River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Portsmouth Christian School at Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
