Thursday's game that pits the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) versus the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) at Spectrum Center has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-74 in favor of Virginia Tech. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Hokies won their most recent matchup 94-55 against High Point on Monday.

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 75, Iowa 74

Other ACC Predictions

Virginia Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hokies outscored opponents by 14.6 points per game last season (posting 72.4 points per game, 51st in college basketball, and allowing 57.8 per contest, 32nd in college basketball) and had a +528 scoring differential.

With 68.9 points per game in ACC matchups, Virginia Tech scored 3.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (72.4 PPG).

The Hokies posted 75.5 points per game at home last season. In road games, they averaged 67.1 points per contest.

Virginia Tech allowed 53.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 61.9 on the road.

