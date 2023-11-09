Virginia Tech vs. Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 9
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game at Spectrum Center has the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) squaring off against the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 75-74 victory for Virginia Tech, so expect a tight matchup.
In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Hokies earned a 94-55 victory against High Point.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Virginia Tech vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Virginia Tech vs. Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 75, Iowa 74
Other ACC Predictions
- Coastal Carolina vs Duke
- Jacksonville vs Miami (FL)
- Harvard vs Boston College
- Tennessee vs Florida State
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Virginia Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)
- The Hokies put up 72.4 points per game (51st in college basketball) last season while giving up 57.8 per outing (32nd in college basketball). They had a +528 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 14.6 points per game.
- In conference contests, Virginia Tech averaged fewer points per contest (68.9) than its overall average (72.4).
- At home, the Hokies posted 8.4 more points per game last season (75.5) than they did in road games (67.1).
- Defensively Virginia Tech played better in home games last season, giving up 53.2 points per game, compared to 61.9 on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.