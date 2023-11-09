Thursday's contest that pits the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) against the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) at Spectrum Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-74 in favor of Virginia Tech. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

In their most recent outing on Monday, the Hokies earned a 94-55 win over High Point.

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 75, Iowa 74

Other ACC Predictions

Virginia Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hokies had a +528 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 14.6 points per game. They put up 72.4 points per game, 51st in college basketball, and allowed 57.8 per contest to rank 32nd in college basketball.

On offense, Virginia Tech scored 68.9 points per game last year in conference contests. To compare, its season average (72.4 points per game) was 3.5 PPG higher.

The Hokies posted 75.5 points per game at home last year. In road games, they averaged 67.1 points per contest.

Virginia Tech ceded 53.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.7 fewer points than it allowed on the road (61.9).

