Virginia vs. Louisville: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 9
The No. 11 Louisville Cardinals (8-1) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Virginia Cavaliers (2-7) in a matchup on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Cavaliers will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 19.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 50.5 points.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Virginia matchup in this article.
Virginia vs. Louisville Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Virginia vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-19.5)
|50.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-19.5)
|51.5
|-1600
|+860
Virginia vs. Louisville Betting Trends
- Virginia has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Cavaliers have been an underdog by 19.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Louisville is 5-3-1 ATS this season.
- The Cardinals have been favored by 19.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Virginia 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+50000
