The No. 11 Louisville Cardinals (8-1) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Virginia Cavaliers (2-7) in a matchup on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Cavaliers will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 19.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 50.5 points.

Virginia vs. Louisville Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Louisville, Kentucky
  • Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Virginia vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Louisville Moneyline Virginia Moneyline
BetMGM Louisville (-19.5) 50.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Louisville (-19.5) 51.5 -1600 +860 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Virginia vs. Louisville Betting Trends

  • Virginia has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Cavaliers have been an underdog by 19.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • Louisville is 5-3-1 ATS this season.
  • The Cardinals have been favored by 19.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the ACC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

