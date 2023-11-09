ACC opponents meet when the No. 11 Louisville Cardinals (8-1) host the Virginia Cavaliers (2-7) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville is favored by 20.5 points. The contest has an over/under of 50.5.

Louisville has the 28th-ranked offense this season (442.3 yards per game), and has been even more effective on defense, ranking 12th-best with just 285.2 yards allowed per game. Virginia is accumulating 361.9 total yards per contest on offense this season (83rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 395.4 total yards per contest (92nd-ranked).

Virginia vs. Louisville Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Louisville vs Virginia Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisville -20.5 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -1200 +725

Virginia Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Cavaliers are accumulating 388 yards per game (-47-worst in college football) and giving up 426.7 (104th), ranking them among the poorest teams offensively.

The Cavaliers are scoring 24.7 points per game in their past three games (second-worst in college football), and giving up 33.7 per game (-83-worst).

Virginia is 24th-worst in the country in passing yards per game during its past three games (226.3), and -50-worst in passing yards given up (239.7).

The Cavaliers are accumulating 161.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (94th in college football), and conceding 187 per game (-65-worst).

Over their last three games, the Cavaliers have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

Virginia's past three contests have all gone over the total.

Virginia Betting Records & Stats

Virginia has a 6-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Cavaliers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 20.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Virginia games have hit the over in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).

This season, Virginia has been the underdog seven times and won one of those games.

Virginia has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +725 or more by bookmakers this season.

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea has thrown for 1,123 yards (124.8 ypg) while completing 60.4% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Perris Jones has run for 386 yards on 73 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Kobe Pace has 13 receptions for 130 yards (14.4 per game) and three touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 86 times for 292 yards and one score.

Malik Washington has collected 79 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 1,044 (116 yards per game). He's been targeted 107 times and has six touchdowns.

Malachi Fields has collected 563 receiving yards (62.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 44 receptions.

Kameron Butler leads the team with three sacks, and also has four TFL and 20 tackles.

Virginia's tackle leader, Jonas Sanker, has 78 tackles and one TFL this year.

Josh Ahern has a team-high one interception to go along with 18 tackles, three TFL, and one pass defended.

