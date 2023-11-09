William & Mary vs. American: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The American Eagles (0-1) battle the William & Mary Tribe (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Kaplan Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the William & Mary vs. American matchup.
William & Mary vs. American Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
William & Mary vs. American Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|William & Mary Moneyline
|American Moneyline
|BetMGM
|William & Mary (-1.5)
|138.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|William & Mary (-1.5)
|137.5
|-118
|-104
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
William & Mary vs. American Betting Trends (2022-23)
- William & Mary put together a 12-17-0 record against the spread last season.
- Tribe games went over the point total 13 out of 29 times last season.
- American won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- Last year, 13 of the Eagles' games went over the point total.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.