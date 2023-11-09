Thursday's contest at Kaplan Arena has the William & Mary Tribe (1-0) taking on the American Eagles (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-66 victory for William & Mary, so it should be a tight matchup.

The matchup has no line set.

William & Mary vs. American Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Williamsburg, Virginia

Williamsburg, Virginia Venue: Kaplan Arena

William & Mary vs. American Score Prediction

Prediction: William & Mary 68, American 66

Spread & Total Prediction for William & Mary vs. American

Computer Predicted Spread: William & Mary (-2.9)

William & Mary (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 134.0

William & Mary Performance Insights

At 67.2 points scored per game and 70.3 points allowed last season, William & Mary was 294th in the nation offensively and 184th on defense.

The Tribe collected 29.8 rebounds per game and conceded 31.1 boards last season, ranking 288th and 175th, respectively, in the nation.

Last season William & Mary was ranked 249th in the country in assists with 12.2 per game.

The Tribe were 125th in the country in 3-pointers made (7.8 per game) and 49th in 3-point percentage (36.7%) last year.

William & Mary was 177th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (7.2 per game) and 256th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.9%) last year.

Last season, the Tribe attempted 61.8% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.2% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 67.6% of the Tribe's buckets were 2-pointers, and 32.4% were 3-pointers.

