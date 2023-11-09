The William & Mary Tribe (1-0) and the American Eagles (0-1) meet at Kaplan Arena on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The game has no set line.

William & Mary vs. American Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Williamsburg, Virginia

Williamsburg, Virginia Venue: Kaplan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

William & Mary Betting Records & Stats

William & Mary covered 12 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

Both William & Mary and American covered the spread 41.4% of the time last season, resulting in a 12-17-0 ATS record for the Tribe and a 12-17-0 record for the Eagles.

William & Mary vs. American Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total William & Mary 67.2 132.6 70.3 136.2 136.5 American 65.4 132.6 65.9 136.2 130.7

Additional William & Mary Insights & Trends

Last year, the Tribe averaged 67.2 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 65.9 the Eagles gave up.

William & Mary went 7-4 against the spread and 10-4 overall last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

William & Mary vs. American Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) William & Mary 12-17-0 13-16-0 American 12-17-0 13-16-0

William & Mary vs. American Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

William & Mary American 11-5 Home Record 8-6 1-14 Away Record 9-9 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 3-11-0 Away ATS Record 8-9-0 72.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.6 62.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-9-0

