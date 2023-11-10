Will Alexander Alexeyev Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 10?
When the Washington Capitals square off against the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Alexander Alexeyev score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Alexander Alexeyev score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Alexeyev stats and insights
- Alexeyev is yet to score through six games this season.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Devils this season, but has not scored.
- Alexeyev has zero points on the power play.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
