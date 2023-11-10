When the Washington Capitals square off against the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Ovechkin stats and insights

  • Ovechkin has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Devils this season, he has scored one goal on four shots.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He takes 4.1 shots per game, and converts 4.4% of them.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

