Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Augusta County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Augusta County, Virginia this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Augusta County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Fort Defiance High School at Strasburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Strasburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stuarts Draft High School at Central High School - Woodstock
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Woodstock, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buffalo Gap High School at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Lawrenceville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.