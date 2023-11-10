Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bedford County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Bedford County, Virginia, there are exciting high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Bedford County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
George Washington High School at Jefferson Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Forest, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
