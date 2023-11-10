There is high school football action in Botetourt County, Virginia this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Botetourt County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Bassett High School at Lord Botetourt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Daleville, VA

Daleville, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

James River High School at Radford High School