Coming off a defeat last time out, the New Jersey Devils will host the Washington Capitals (who also lost their most recent game) on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 to catch the action as the Capitals look to take down the Devils.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Capitals vs Devils Additional Info

Capitals vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/25/2023 Devils Capitals 6-4 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals' total of 34 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is seventh in the league.

The Capitals' 22 goals on the season (two per game) rank them 31st in the league.

Defensively, the Capitals have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 22 goals over that stretch.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 11 2 6 8 5 4 0% John Carlson 11 1 6 7 18 11 - Tom Wilson 11 3 3 6 10 12 40% Dylan Strome 11 6 0 6 5 10 55.7% Evgeny Kuznetsov 11 1 4 5 12 4 45%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils rank 22nd in goals against, conceding 44 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL action.

The Devils' 46 total goals (3.8 per game) rank seventh in the league.

On the defensive side, the Devils have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) during that time.

Devils Key Players