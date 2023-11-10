How to Watch the Capitals vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the New Jersey Devils will host the Washington Capitals (who also lost their most recent game) on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can tune in to ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 to catch the action as the Capitals look to take down the Devils.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals vs Devils Additional Info
|Devils vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Capitals Prediction
|Devils vs Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Capitals vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/25/2023
|Devils
|Capitals
|6-4 WAS
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals' total of 34 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is seventh in the league.
- The Capitals' 22 goals on the season (two per game) rank them 31st in the league.
- Defensively, the Capitals have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 22 goals over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|11
|2
|6
|8
|5
|4
|0%
|John Carlson
|11
|1
|6
|7
|18
|11
|-
|Tom Wilson
|11
|3
|3
|6
|10
|12
|40%
|Dylan Strome
|11
|6
|0
|6
|5
|10
|55.7%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|11
|1
|4
|5
|12
|4
|45%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils rank 22nd in goals against, conceding 44 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL action.
- The Devils' 46 total goals (3.8 per game) rank seventh in the league.
- On the defensive side, the Devils have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) during that time.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|10
|5
|15
|20
|12
|10
|35.3%
|Jesper Bratt
|12
|7
|12
|19
|4
|9
|40%
|Tyler Toffoli
|12
|8
|5
|13
|3
|3
|50%
|Dougie Hamilton
|12
|5
|5
|10
|8
|2
|-
|Timo Meier
|12
|3
|6
|9
|6
|4
|61.1%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.