The New Jersey Devils (7-4-1) host the Washington Capitals (5-4-2) at Prudential Center on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Devils are coming off a 6-3 defeat to the Colorado Avalanche, while the Capitals fell to the Florida Panthers 4-3 in overtime in their last outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Capitals vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-185) Capitals (+150) 6 Devils (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have won two of the seven games they have played while the underdog this season.

Washington has played as an underdog of +150 or more in one game this season and won.

The Capitals have a 40.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Washington has played three games this season with over 6 goals.

Capitals vs Devils Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 46 (7th) Goals 22 (31st) 44 (22nd) Goals Allowed 34 (7th) 20 (1st) Power Play Goals 3 (30th) 10 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (10th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Capitals Advanced Stats

The Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked scoring offense (22 total goals, 2.0 per game).

The Capitals have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 34 total, the seventh-fewest among league teams.

They have a -12 goal differential, which ranks 30th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.