The Brooklyn Nets (4-4) visit the Boston Celtics (5-2) after winning three straight road games. The Celtics are heavy favorites by 10.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The point total is set at 224.5 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. Nets Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -10.5 224.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston's seven games this season have gone over this contest's total of 224.5 points four times.
  • Boston has an average total of 229.1 in its contests this year, 4.6 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Celtics have a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Boston has been favored seven times and won five of those games.
  • Boston has played as a favorite of -550 or more once this season and won that game.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 84.6% chance to win.

Nets Betting Records & Stats

  • Brooklyn has played five games this season that finished with a combined score over 224.5 points.
  • Brooklyn's average game total this season has been 230.1, 5.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Brooklyn has a 7-1-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Nets have come away with three wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Brooklyn has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +400.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 20% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Celtics vs Nets Additional Info

Celtics vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 4 57.1% 120.6 236 108.6 223.4 226.4
Nets 5 62.5% 115.4 236 114.8 223.4 226.6

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The 120.6 points per game the Celtics average are 5.8 more points than the Nets give up (114.8).
  • Boston is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 114.8 points.

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

  • Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .750 (3-1-0). On the road, it is 1.000 (4-0-0).
  • The Nets' 115.4 points per game are 6.8 more points than the 108.6 the Celtics allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 108.6 points, Brooklyn is 6-1 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

Celtics vs. Nets Betting Splits

Celtics and Nets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 4-3 2-0 5-2
Nets 7-1 0-0 5-3

Celtics vs. Nets Point Insights

Celtics Nets
120.6
Points Scored (PG)
 115.4
3
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
3-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 6-1
4-0
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 3-4
108.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 114.8
9
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
4-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 4-0
5-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 3-1

