We have 2023 high school football competition in Charlottesville County, Virginia this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Grayson County
  • Lynchburg County
  • Giles County
  • Appomattox County
  • Alexandria County
  • Louisa County
  • Washington County
  • Shenandoah County
  • Hampton County
  • Colonial Heights County

    • Charlottesville County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Monticello High School at Spotswood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Penn Laird, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.