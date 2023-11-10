The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest against the New Jersey Devils is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Connor McMichael score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

McMichael stats and insights

McMichael has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Devils this season, and has scored one goal.

McMichael has no points on the power play.

He has a 13.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

