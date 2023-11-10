Corey Kispert plus his Washington Wizards teammates hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Kispert tallied 12 points in his last game, which ended in a 132-116 win versus the Hornets.

Now let's break down Kispert's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-106)

Over 9.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-147)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hornets were 22nd in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 117.2 points per contest.

The Hornets allowed 46.2 rebounds on average last year, 29th in the league.

The Hornets conceded 25.9 assists per contest last season (19th in the league).

Defensively, the Hornets gave up 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last year, 12th in the NBA.

Corey Kispert vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 23 12 3 3 2 0 1

