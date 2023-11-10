The Washington Capitals' upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Dylan Strome find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

In four of 11 games this season, Strome has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has scored two goals versus the Devils this season in one game (three shots).

Strome has scored two goals on the power play.

Strome's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 44 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

