The Washington Capitals, Dylan Strome included, will meet the New Jersey Devils on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Strome against the Devils, we have lots of info to help.

Dylan Strome vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:17 per game on the ice, is +1.

In Strome's 11 games played this season he's scored in four of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In four of 11 games this season, Strome has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Strome has yet to put up an assist this year through 11 games.

The implied probability that Strome goes over his points prop total is 63.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Strome going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Strome Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 11 Games 5 6 Points 7 6 Goals 3 0 Assists 4

