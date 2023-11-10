Evgeny Kuznetsov and the Washington Capitals will play the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Kuznetsov's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Kuznetsov has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 21:59 on the ice per game.

In one of 11 games this year, Kuznetsov has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Kuznetsov has a point in four of 11 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Kuznetsov has posted an assist in a game three times this season in 11 games played, including multiple assists once.

Kuznetsov's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Kuznetsov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 44 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 11 Games 5 5 Points 2 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

