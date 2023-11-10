Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Fairfax County, Virginia, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Fairfax County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Yorktown High School at South Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Reston, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McLean High School at Herndon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Herndon, VA
- Conference: District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Langley High School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Vienna, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Vernon High School at Lake Braddock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Burke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hayfield Secondary School at West Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Springfield, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Potomac High School at South County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Lorton, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfax High School at Edison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.