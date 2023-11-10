The George Mason Patriots (1-0) and the Austin Peay Governors (1-0) take the floor at EagleBank Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

George Mason vs. Austin Peay Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fairfax, Virginia

Fairfax, Virginia Venue: EagleBank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

George Mason Betting Records & Stats

George Mason compiled a 15-15-0 record against the spread last season.

George Mason (15-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 7.7% more often than Austin Peay (11-15-0) last year.

George Mason vs. Austin Peay Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total George Mason 68.7 135.4 67.3 139.6 137.8 Austin Peay 66.7 135.4 72.3 139.6 136.5

Additional George Mason Insights & Trends

Last year, the Patriots recorded 68.7 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 72.3 the Governors gave up.

George Mason went 8-3 against the spread and 9-4 overall last season when scoring more than 72.3 points.

George Mason vs. Austin Peay Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) George Mason 15-15-0 11-19-0 Austin Peay 11-15-0 13-13-0

George Mason vs. Austin Peay Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

George Mason Austin Peay 14-2 Home Record 7-8 4-7 Away Record 1-13 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-9-0 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.7 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

