George Mason vs. Austin Peay: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The George Mason Patriots (1-0) and the Austin Peay Governors (1-0) take the floor at EagleBank Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.
George Mason vs. Austin Peay Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Fairfax, Virginia
- Venue: EagleBank Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
George Mason Betting Records & Stats
- George Mason compiled a 15-15-0 record against the spread last season.
- George Mason (15-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 7.7% more often than Austin Peay (11-15-0) last year.
George Mason vs. Austin Peay Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|George Mason
|68.7
|135.4
|67.3
|139.6
|137.8
|Austin Peay
|66.7
|135.4
|72.3
|139.6
|136.5
Additional George Mason Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Patriots recorded 68.7 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 72.3 the Governors gave up.
- George Mason went 8-3 against the spread and 9-4 overall last season when scoring more than 72.3 points.
George Mason vs. Austin Peay Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|George Mason
|15-15-0
|11-19-0
|Austin Peay
|11-15-0
|13-13-0
George Mason vs. Austin Peay Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|George Mason
|Austin Peay
|14-2
|Home Record
|7-8
|4-7
|Away Record
|1-13
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-9-0
|74.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.7
|64.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|60.9
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-7-0
|3-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-6-0
