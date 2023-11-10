Will Hardy Haman Aktell Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 10?
On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is Hardy Haman Aktell going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Hardy Haman Aktell score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Haman Aktell stats and insights
- Haman Aktell is yet to score through four games this season.
- In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Haman Aktell has zero points on the power play.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 44 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
