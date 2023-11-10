On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is Hardy Haman Aktell going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Hardy Haman Aktell score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Haman Aktell stats and insights

Haman Aktell is yet to score through four games this season.

In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Haman Aktell has zero points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 44 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

