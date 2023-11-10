The Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant included, match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Durant, in his last game (November 8 win against the Bulls), posted 25 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

We're going to break down Durant's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 28.5 (-120)

Over 28.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+106)

Over 7.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+114)

Over 5.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-169)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 116.6 points per game last season made the Lakers the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Lakers gave up 44.9 rebounds per game last year, 25th in the NBA in that category.

The Lakers were the 15th-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.7.

The Lakers conceded 12.5 made 3-pointers per game last year, 18th in the league in that category.

Kevin Durant vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/26/2023 39 39 11 2 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.