Kyle Kuzma's Washington Wizards match up versus the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Kuzma put up 33 points, nine rebounds and four assists in his previous game, which ended in a 132-116 win against the Hornets.

With prop bets available for Kuzma, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-111)

Over 25.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-135)

Over 6.5 (-135) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-143)

Over 3.5 (-143) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+124)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 117.2 points per game last year made the Hornets the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

In terms of rebounds, the Hornets were 29th in the NBA last season, giving up 46.2 per contest.

In terms of assists, the Hornets gave up 25.9 per contest last year, ranking them 19th in the league.

On defense, the Hornets allowed 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last season, 12th in the NBA.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 31 33 9 4 4 0 0

