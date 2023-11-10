The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest against the New Jersey Devils is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Martin Fehervary light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Martin Fehervary score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Fehervary stats and insights

Fehervary is yet to score through 11 games this season.

In one game against the Devils this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Fehervary has zero points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 44 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

