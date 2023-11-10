Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Pittsylvania County, Virginia this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pittsylvania County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Floyd County High School at Gretna High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Gretna, VA

Gretna, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Chatham High School at Appomattox County High School