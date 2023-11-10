We have 2023 high school football action in Portsmouth County, Virginia this week, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.

    • Portsmouth County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Manor High School at Warhill High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Williamsburg, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Portsmouth Christian School at Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Virginia Beach, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gloucester High School at Churchland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Portsmouth, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

