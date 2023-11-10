Friday's contest between the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) and the Radford Highlanders (0-1) at Colonial Hall is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 86-73 and heavily favors Marshall to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Radford vs. Marshall Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia Venue: Colonial Hall

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Radford vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 86, Radford 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Radford vs. Marshall

Computer Predicted Spread: Marshall (-13.0)

Marshall (-13.0) Computer Predicted Total: 159.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Radford Performance Insights

Last season Radford posted 69.3 points per game (235th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 64.8 points per contest (40th-ranked).

With 30.6 rebounds per game, the Highlanders were 251st in college basketball. They gave up 28.5 rebounds per contest, which ranked 39th in college basketball.

Last season Radford ranked 281st in college basketball in assists, averaging 11.8 per game.

With 11 turnovers per game, the Highlanders were 99th in the country. They forced 13 turnovers per contest, which ranked 95th in college basketball.

The Highlanders ranked 274th in college basketball with 6.5 three-pointers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 85th with a 35.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

With 6.5 three-pointers conceded per game, Radford was 82nd in college basketball. It gave up a 33.2% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 137th in college basketball.

Last year Radford took 67.7% two-pointers, accounting for 74.8% of the team's baskets. It shot 32.3% threes (25.2% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.