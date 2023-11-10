Should you wager on Sonny Milano to score a goal when the Washington Capitals and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Sonny Milano score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Milano stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Milano has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has scored one goal against the Devils this season in one game (one shot).

Milano has no points on the power play.

Milano averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 44 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

