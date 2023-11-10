Tom Wilson and the Washington Capitals will meet the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at Prudential Center. There are prop bets for Wilson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Tom Wilson vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Wilson Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Wilson has averaged 17:55 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Wilson has a goal in three games this season through 11 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Wilson has a point in six games this year through 11 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In three of 11 games this season, Wilson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Wilson has an implied probability of 51.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Wilson has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Wilson Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 11 Games 3 6 Points 2 3 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

